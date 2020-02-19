Lake Lynn
Esther Shaffer, 80, of Lake Lynn, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, in her home, with her loving family at her side. Born in Point Marion May 24, 1939, she was a daughter of the late John Rosnick and Anna M. Trunzer Rosnick Brewer.
Esther was a faithful, lifelong member of St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church in Point Marion, where she taught catechism, was member of the Rosary Altar Society and had led the rosary at Mass since 1983. Over the years, she was a Cub Scout den mother, organized St. Jude Bike-a-Thons, and was well known throughout the area for her own business, Esther Shaffer’s Cakes. She also helped along side her husband for many years in their family business, Shaffer’s State Line Service Station on Route 857.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Lester A. Shaffer; seven children, Roger Shaffer, Mark Shaffer, Julie Hamilton and Lois Boyd, all of North Carolina, David A. Shaffer of Lake Lynn, Charles Shaffer of Indiana and Lori Shaffer Bowers of Masontown; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Dr. E. Jane Martin of Morgantown, Mary Ann Gunther of Norwalk, Ohio, Lois Miracle and Ruth Carlson, both of Casa Grande, Ariz.; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
Also deceased are brothers Bill, Merle, Ralph and Chuck Rosnick; and sisters Jessie Rosnick and Eleanor Bircher.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., when a prayer service will be held, Friday, February 21, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church, Point Marion. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.