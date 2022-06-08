Republic
Ethel B. Valente, 92 of Republic, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 in WVU Uniontown Hospital.
She was born July 28, 1929 in Star Junction, the daughter of John and Frances Chordas Berecz.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Valente Sr; son, Dennis Valente; brother, John Berecz; sisters, Barbara Massella, Susan Berecz, Helen Prokop and Elizabeth Brigante.
Ethel was a member of the former Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church and current member of The Historic Church of St. Peter, where she was a member of the church choir and was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She was a former member of the Pietro Micca Lodge #556 Sons of Italy and enjoyed bowling in the Fairbanks Bowling League.
She and her husband Jim owned and operated Valente’s beer distributor in Republic.
She is survived by her children, Carla Zuzak and husband Tony of Republic, Mark Valente and wife Dana of Republic, Susan DeCarlo and husband David of Republic, Deanna “Dee Dee” Valente of Republic, Anita Hahner and husband Michael of Mount Lebanon, Francesca Krulock and husband Michael of New Salem, James J. Valente Jr. and Vaughana of Hiller and Renee Valente of Republic; grandchildren, D.J. Valente and wife Joy, Jayme Griffith and husband Russ, Michael Pehur and wife Justine, Joseph Pehur and wife Tascha, Natalie Moncheck and husband Mark, Emily Pitek and husband Doug, Francesca DeCarlo and Tony, Michael Krulock and wife Taylor, Caitlin Krulock and Val and Nathaniel Valente; great-grandchildren, Madison, Steven, Chase, Evie, Landon, Audrey, Avery, Ainsley, Owen, Lucas, Tucker and Lucy; daughter-in-law, Gail Valente and Brian; brother-in-law, Lou “GIG” Valente; special son, Kim Shotter and his wife LuAnn; and special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ethel was the last remaining member of her immediate family.
Ethel’s family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter, with the Rev. Father Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
