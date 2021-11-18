Grindstone
Ethel E. Buffano, 92, of Grindstone, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021.
She was predeceased by her parents, Steven and Ann Hardy Bosak; husband, Patsy Buffano; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Verna Bosak; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and John Karylak; nieces, Taylor Bosak, Eden Belle Gibson and Joyce Sobek; nephew, Jonathan Sobek.
Ethel is survived by her nieces and nephews, Patty and Ray Paris, Edward and Bobbie Rae Bosak, Brenda, Mike, Emily, Michael Jr. and Michael III Lucosh, Justin, Brittany and Judson Gibson, Jeremy and Misty Gibson, Nicole, Eric, Parker and Camryn Holt, Brittany, Dan, Cora and Lincoln Harding, Brian and Emily Bosak, Stanley Sobek, Juliann and Alex Braddock, Kathy Carlson and Brandon and Tracy Williams; special friends, Mildred Shinsky and Dianna Gibson; and also her "fur nephew" Louie, who kept her company.
Private services are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.