Uniontown
Ethel Fullman Hess, 96, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Monarch Meadows Personal Care Home.
She was born July 13, 1926, in Delmont, the daughter of Charles Fullman, Sr. and Marie Lutack Fullman.
In addition to her parents, Ethel is preceded in death by her husband, John Hess; granddaughter, Courtney Mason; brothers, John Fullman, Charles Fullman, Jr., Mike Fullman and Paul Fullman; sisters, Eva Fullman and Marie Wagman
Ethel was a graduate of South Huntington High School in 1944. She worked as a sales clerk for Metzler’s Department Store and Bon Ton for many years. Ethel enjoyed gardening, baking and watching scary movies with family.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, John M. Hess and wife Debbie of Canton, Ohio and Ricky A. Hess and wife Gloria of Venice, Fla.; daughters, Debra L. Mason and husband William of Uniontown and Janice L. Constantine and husband Eugene of Uniontown; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Vindivich (Mike) of Perryopolis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, followed by a service celebrating Ethel’s life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Breakiron officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
The family would like to thank Monarch Meadow P.C. Home and Amedisys Hospice (Brandy and Bobbi) for their loving care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.