McClellandtown
Ethel Kronish, 94, of McClellandtown, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehab Center in Waynesburg.
She was born Sunday, August 8, 1926, in Poland Mines, the last surviving sibling of nine children of Michael and Elizabeth Kohut Bobtown.
Ethel was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and the devoted wife of Stanley Kronish for more than 50 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Stalnaker, with whom she made her home; grandsons Joel Newbraugh and wife Sherry, Jeremy Stalnaker and wife Ashley; great-grandsons Benjamin Newbaugh, Isaac Newbaugh; great-granddaughters Emma Stalnaker and Ella Stalnaker.
Arrangements are under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown.
There will be no public visitation.
Interment will be held in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footdale.
A special thanks to all of the staff of the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehab for the quality care they provided to Ethel.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
