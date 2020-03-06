Formerly of Edenborn
Ethel M. Beal Gates, 94, formerly of Edenborn, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown. Additional visitation will take place from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, March 7, in McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, with Pastor F. Lee McDermott officiating. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery.
