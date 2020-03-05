Formerly of Edenborn
Ethel M. Beal Gates, 94, formerly of Edenborn, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born February 24, 1926, in Uniontown, a daughter of Ethel Mae and Johnston Beal.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Marvin Gates Sr., whom she married in November of 1944 in Sunshine Chapel, McClellandtown; her siblings, Roberta Jean Beal, Thelma Wright, Orville Beal, Richard Beal, Harold Beal, Grace Blaney, Gladys Ball, John Beal, Myrtle Marie Owens Burns and Joyce Flint.
Ethel was a 60+ year member of McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, Sunday school teacher and member of the Grove Class. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Ethel is survived by these children, Marilyn Grove and husband Blake, Marvin Gates Jr. and wife Bonnie, David Gates, and Jon Gates and wife Kelly; grandchildren Kerin Stiltz, Kevin Grove, Jason Grove and wife Lisa, Marvin Gates III and wife Lacey, Michael Gates and wife Jessie, Lisa Gates, Thomas Gates and Kathryn Gates; her great-grandchildren, Hope and Remy Lubbert and Maggie Sage Gates; and brother Wayne Beal and wife Sheila.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown. Additional visitation will take place from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, March 7, in McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, with Pastor F. Lee McDermott officiating. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery.
