Uniontown
Ethel Mae Thomas, 81, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Transitions Healthcare North Huntingdon, in Irwin, while surrounded by her loving family.
Ethel was born on July 2, 1941, in Uniontown. She was a hard worker and found her purpose working for Fayette County Community Action (Senior Center) for over 20 years. She was an early riser, starting each and every day at 4 a.m. with a hot cup of coffee and watching the latest breaking story on WPXI.
She was known not only for her strong will as a mother, but for the compassion she showed to her family and the entire Uniontown community as a whole. Through her acts of kindness and heart of gold, she became “Meme” to the people she touched. She enjoyed vacations to the beach, spending time with her family, and her weekly outings to Dollar General.
She will be remembered as an avid Penn State fan and for her love and loyalty to Tom Brady.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, James and Isabella Jordan; brothers: David Jordan, Harold Jordan and Woodfred Jordan; and her sister, Betty Thorington.
Ethel is survived by her six loving children: Curtis (Roxana) Jordan of Monroeville, Theodore “Wamo” Thomas of Charleroi, Monica Thomas of Uniontown, Greg (Chris) Thomas of Morgantown, W.Va., Maria LaVelle of Murrysville and Mark Thomas of Greensburg; her loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many extended family members.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the New Beginnings Full Gospel Church, 74 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, where Ethel’s funeral service will also be held, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the compassionate and dedicated staff of Transitions HealthCare North Huntingdon, who treated Ethel as family during the final chapter of her life, especially her favorite aides, Angie and Mel.
Professional arrangements are in care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.