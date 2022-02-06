Ethel Margaret Shoaf Tillery

formerly of Smithton
Ethel Margaret "Peggy" Shoaf Tillery passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. She was living in Texas, but her heart home was the beautiful Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania. She was born in the coal and coke region of Smithton April 29, 1930, to George and Viola Johnson.
Peggy was mother to one son and four daughters to whom she was an attentive and devoted mom. She was a strong and hardworking woman, having owned and operated three successful businesses, one in Uniontown, one in Grand Rapids, Mich., and one in Panama City, Fla.
Peggy was a lifelong believer, and her faith never wavered. She was prayerful and charitable, always certain of her gift of eternal life. Next to God, her best went to her children. Surely she was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, "well done my good and faithful servant."
She will be sadly missed by her children, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.
Go in peace our beautiful mother, we love you dearly. Donnie, Debby, Marcia, Margie and Melinda.
