Hopwood
Ethel May Saluga, 72, of Hopwood, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born August 4, 1949, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Brian Kennedy and Kathleen Caffery Kennedy.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas E. Saluga; daughter, Wendy Saluga of Hopwood; grandchildren, Jessica Anderson, Megan Anderson, Jeremy Anderson, Alex Anderson; and one great-grandson, Jameson Habrat. Also surviving is one sister, Mary Agnes Pakosz of Uniontown.
Ethel worked at Uniontown Hospital as a unit clerk in the ER.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, September 29, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Thursday, September 30.
