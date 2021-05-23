Connellsville
Ethel Pearl DeBolt Yeager, 101, a resident of Connellsville since birth, February 12, 1919, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 17, 2021, in Elmcroft Assisted Living located in Conroe, Texas, where she had been living for the last five years since the death of her husband, John "Jack" Yeager. One of 14 children, Ethel was a daughter of W. E. DeBolt and Clara McDowell DeBolt. She was a graduate of Connellsville High School Class of 1936.
Ethel will be sadly missed by her only daughter, Mary Ann Lenhart and husband Neal of Montgomery, Texas; two grandsons and their wives; four great-grandchildren, her only living sister, Betty Sandusky; her only living brother, Jim DeBolt and wife; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was predeceased by her only son, First Lieutenant William Scott Yeager in 1972. She was also predeceased by all but two of her 13 siblings.
Ethel worked as a telephone operator for more than 30 years until her retirement at 56 years of age. Since then she had spent the next 45 years donating her time to many organizations. She belonged to the Connellsville Historical Society, Friends of the Library, high school reunion committee, Methodist Women, and Connellsville Hospital Auxiliary of which she was treasurer for 14 years. Ethel was also a very active member of Greenwood United Methodist Church.
Ethel's passion to document her family's history was greatly appreciated. She will be missed by all she left behind. Her house was always a welcomed gathering place whenever relatives came to town.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in the Greenwood United Methodist Church, 501 S. 9th Street, Connellsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Greenwood United Methodist Church in memory of Ethel DeBolt Yeager.
