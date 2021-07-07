Connellsville
A memorial service is being held for Ethel Pearl DeBolt Yeager at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11 in the Greenwood United Methodist Church, 501 S. 9th Street, Connellsville.
Family and friends are invited to attend.
