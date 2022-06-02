Uniontown
Ethel Valentine, age 102, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Saturday, May 15, 1920 in Brownsville, Pa., daughter of Patsy and Maude Harbarger Polish.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jules R. Valentine; her brother, Louis Polish; and her sister Frances Markovich.
She was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, St. Therese Altar Society. She had a deep love for her faith and her family was everything.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sharon Mangello and husband James "Bucky"; grandchildren, Lisa Mollica and husband Joe, Renee Custer and husband James; great- grandchildren, Morgan Custer Ezzi and husband Ricardo, Mariah Custer, Gino Mollica, Gianna Mollica and fiance Cory Dascenzo. She is also survived by several loving family members, friends and her caregivers; especially, Kathy Rosneck and Debbie Goney.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2 and Friday until 9:30 a.m. when prayers of service will be said in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY Home for Funerals, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, PA.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Pa.
The Parish vigil prayer service will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday at 6 p.m. and the St Therese Altar Society will recite the Rosary immediately following.
If you wish to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
