Uniontown
Ethel Valentine, age 102, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Friends will be received until 9:30 a.m. Friday when prayers of service will be said in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY Home for Funerals, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, PA.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Pa.
If you wish to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
