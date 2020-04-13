Uniontown
Eugene G. Grote, 92, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
Monday, April 13, 2020 5:54 AM
Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 5:50 am
