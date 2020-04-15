Uniontown
Eugene George Grote, 92, passed away peacefully in Uniontown Hospital Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Buffington June 12, 1927, a son of the late Paul and Cecelia Grote.
He married Eleanor Hamborsky Grote May 5, 1951, and together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage until her passing in 2013.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sons, Ralph Edward Grote and Larry Dale Grote; brothers Herbert, Charles, Raymond and Gilbert Grote; and a sister, Genevieve Grote Garbutt.
Left behind to cherish his memory are sons, Dennis Paul Grote and wife Janet of Brownsville, Regis Michael Grote and wife Tracy of St. Albans, W.Va. and the Rev. Alan Wayne Grote of St. Lawrence Church, Cadogan; daughter-in-law, Jane Kisko Grote of Smithfield; brother, Vincent Grote of New Salem; sisters, Rita Grote Herring and Loretta Grote Grimes, both of Uniontown; brother-in-law, Edward Hamborsky of Arlington, Va.; and many nieces and nephews and their children.
Upon graduation from Uniontown Area High School in 1945, he served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps stationed at Hickam Field, Hawaii. Eugene was a member of North Union Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543, American Legion Post 51, AMVETS Post 103 and a charter member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1669. He participated as an honor guard member at military funerals in the area.
Eugene and his wife, Eleanor were part of a group of parents instrumental in founding St. Mary’s Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts Pack 620 in 1961. He remained active for more than 30 years, well after his sons outgrew scouting, and received the St. George Award from the Old Trails District honoring his commitment.
He was a member of St. Cecelia Chapel, Lemont Furnace, and St. Mary’s (Nativity) Church, Uniontown, where he served as an usher, lector and choir member. He belonged to St. Anthony Secular Franciscan Order and was recipient of the Franciscan Family of the Year Award in 2006.
As a member of the Grandma Honeys Singers and Dancers, he performed at hospitals, nursing homes and schools. He was a funny guy who always told a joke or two or three whenever he saw you.
Eugene was a baseball/softball athlete playing center field for Old Timers Teams well into his late 70s. He was a sanctioned Amateur Softball Association and Pony League Umpire working games until he was 86.
After a 50-year career as a truck driver, he retired but continued to enjoy cross country trips with his nephew, George Knapp, showing him all the best routes in the USA and Canada. He participated in Fayette County Career Day events, discussing the pros and cons of a career as a tractor trailer driver to area students. Eugene was also a proud union member and served as past president of Teamster’s Local 491.
Due to social protective measures during the coronavirus pandemic, a private blessing service for family will be held Thursday, April 16, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Lafayette Manor, Uniontown Hospital and also Peroni Personal Care Home, where he lived for the last three years, for their excellent care provided him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401, or a charity of one’s choice.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
