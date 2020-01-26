Eugene George Kaminsky, 85, of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Eugene's professional funeral arrangements are incomplete, will be announced at a later date and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis.
