W. Leisenring
Eugene J. Tajc, 79, of W. Leisenring, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home. He was born July 10, 1942, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Andrew and Mary Theresa Kozak Tajc; brother, Tarcisius Tajc; and sister, Debora Joan (Tajc) Hllavach.
Eugene graduated from St. Vincent DePaul School, and was a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church, in Connellsville.
He loved visiting and collecting items at flea markets and yard sales, and enjoyed completing puzzles in his spare time. He was a loving brother.
Surviving are ten siblings: brothers, Thomas Tajc, Patrick Tajc and wife Judy, and Andrew Tajc and wife Kathy; and seven sisters, Loretta Huesdash, Miriam Mesler and husband Mike, Andrea Kozak, Mary Christina Deering, Antonia McClintock, Cyndee Luick and Jeanette Tajc; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 116 S. 2nd Street, Connellsville, followed by interment in St. John's Cemetery, Connellsville.
