Eugene King

Carmichaels
Eugene "Dutch" King, 84, of Carmichaels, and formerly of Smithfield, passed away at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the West Virginia University Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born February 27, 1936, in East Pike Run Township, Washington County, a son of the late Charles and Virginia M. Miner King, grew up in Mt. Sterling, and moved to Baltimore, Md. at the age of 19.
Dutch worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Baltimore, Md. for 10 years before moving back to Pennsylvania. He lived in Smithfield and went to work as a mechanic for SDS Trucking in Republic. In 1975, he opened Dutch's Amoco Service Station in Carmichaels until his retirement. Afterwards, Dutch delivered parts to local garages for Ben's Auto Parts in Masontown.
A resident of Carmichaels since 1989, Dutch was an avid Harley Davidson Motorcycle enthusiast since the age of 19 and enjoyed touring the country on his Harley, especially to Sturgis, S.D. and Daytona, Fla. bike rallies. In addition, he enjoyed gardening, pontooning on the Monongahela River, cooking and showing his cars, a '49 Willys Jeepster and '69 Chevy Impala convertible at the local car shows.
Surviving are two sons, Michael E. King (Dawn) of Smithfield and Gene R. King (Marie) of Jacksonville, Fla.; a daughter, Belinda M. King of Uniontown; five grandchildren, Jennifer King, Christopher King (Melanie), Nathan King (Britany), Amanda Reynolds and Samantha Lonon (Paul); three great-grandchildren, Elijah King, Isaac King and Levi Lonon; a brother, Charles King (Dottie) of Baltimore, Md.; two sisters-in-law, Elaine King of Charleston, S.C. and Missy King of Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two brothers, Kenneth King and Harry King; and the mother of his children, Janet L. King Williams.
All arrangements are private and entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Private interment will take place at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.