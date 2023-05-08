Cardale
Eugene L. “Lou” Gaggiani, 76, of Cardale, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on February 24, 1947, in Brownsville, a son of the late John and Kathryn Bartolotti Gaggiani, Sr.
Lou was a very avid Pittsburgh Steelers’ fan and loved all sports. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, and played softball for many years. He was a member of The Fairbank Rod and Gun Club and Brownsville Sportsman’s Club.
Besides his parents, Lou was preceded in death by his sister, Inez Gaggiani.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 55 years, Diane M. Yesso Gaggiani; his three children, Kevin (Kathleen) Gaggiani, Scott (Rachel) Gaggiani, and Tracy (Brandon) Savochka; seven grandchildren, Amber, Anthony, Ty, Cade, Jocelyn, Londynn, and Alyssa; three great-grandchildren, Riley, Dylan, and Kellen; sister, Sandra Lonchor; and brother, John Gaggiani, Jr.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.dearthfh.com
