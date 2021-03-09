McClellandtown
Eugene R. Karem, 74, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
He was born March 21, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late Alex J. Karem and Mildred C. DeaVer Karem. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Cholock; a nephew, Jack Cholock; and a brother-in-law, Bernard Riggin; also his precious dog "Bonnie".
Eugene was a member of Saint George Maronite Catholic Church. He graduated from St. John's High School class of 1964.
During the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country with the United States Air Force. He was a member of the National Guard and Life Member of General George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103.
For many years he worked as an environmental technician before retiring from West Penn Power Company. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 52 years, Paula J. Garred Karem; their children, Jack E. Karem and wife Wendy of Bedford, Christopher D. Karem and wife Raquel of San Diego, Calif. and Eugene "Geno" Karem and wife Christa of Uniontown; beloved grandchildren, Lexie Karem, Cody Bart and Briana Karem; a sister, Bertha Rae Riggin; a brother, Edward J. Karem and wife Lisa; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Cholock, all of Uniontown; also, numerous nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. The closing prayers in the funeral home will be said at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, prior to the procession to church for the Rosary and Litany at 9:30 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. in Saint George Maronite Catholic Church, Lebanon Avenue, Uniontown, with Father Aaron Sandbothe.
Interment will follow in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown, where military honors will be accorded at graveside by Amvets Post 103.
The Parish Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Please wear protective masks and observe social distancing measures, avoiding physical contact, for the protection of everyone during this Covid-19 pandemic. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
