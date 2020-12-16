Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.