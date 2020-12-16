Hopwood
Eugene Ralph Klink, 88, of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born August 2, 1932, in Gibbon Glades, a son of Martin Klink and Helen Blanche Klink.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was also preceded in death by a daughter, Martha May Coburn and husband James; two brothers, William “Speedy” Klink and wife Betty Jean, and Robert “Snuffy” Klink and wife Ruth; a sister, Lillian N. Shartzer and husband Donald; and two fur-kids, Angel and Little Angel.
Ralph attended Jumonville Grade School. He graduated from North Union High School with the Class of 1956, and was drafted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He worked at Malbury Manufacturing as a machine operator, then as a Laurel Highlands school bus driver then moved to on to work for Gallatin Bank-PNC as head of maintenance. Ralph owned and operated Klink Auto Wreckers and Salvage Yard while he worked at the bank before retirement. He attended Great Bethel Baptist Church and was a member of General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood.
Left to cherish Ralph’s memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Mary M. Hoff Klink; two sons, Eugene R. Klink Jr. and wife Melanie of Hopwood, and Bruce Wayne Klink and wife Debi of Coolspring; two daughters, Beverly Ann Pond and husband Sean of Front Royal, Va., and Kandace Mary Combs and husband Buddy of Culpeper, Va.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, James E. Klink and wife Connie of Jumonville; two sisters, Francy Holt of Jumonville and Katherine Danko of Coolspring; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and fur-kid Peanut.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received virtually on the funeral home Facebook page from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 17. Virtual viewing will continue from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Ralph’s life December 18, with Pastor John Broadwater officiating. Military rites will be accorded by AMVETS Post 103 at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to Mary Klink, c/o Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
