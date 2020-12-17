Hopwood
Eugene Ralph Klink, 88, of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received virtually on the funeral home Facebook page from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 17. Virtual viewing will continue from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Ralph’s life December 18, with Pastor John Broadwater officiating. Military rites will be accorded by AMVETS Post 103 at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
