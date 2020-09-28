Grindstone
Eugene "Gene" Raymond Galla, 84, of Grindstone, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV with his loving family by his side. He was born on August 21, 1936, a son of the late John Joseph and Anna Kolesar Galla.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Vera Nadia Sawchuk Galla; siblings, Joseph, Andrew, John, George, Ann Ziemba, and Paul who was killed in action during the Korea conflict.
Gene proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an avid farmer who loved being outdoors working in his garden, doing yardwork and especially cutting grass. He was loved by many who appreciated his welcoming demeanor and how easy it was to talk to him.
Gene is survived by his loving son, Paul Steven Galla and his wife, Dana of Grindstone; grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica and Jaden; sister, Helen Patrick of Monessen; and loving friends, Blanche and Dennis Carr.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Saint Cecilia R. C. Church, Grindstone, PA, with Father Thumma Fathimareddy, celebrant. Interment is private, however a memorial luncheon will be held at 11:30 am in the St Cecilia's church hall after mass for those that wish to pay their respects.
The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, PA has been entrusted with Gene's professional funeral arrangements.
