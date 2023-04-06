McClellandtown
Eugene Robert "Gene" Barnhart, 83, of McClellandtown, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, in PAM Health Specialty Hospital, Beaver.
He was born June 29, 1939, in Nemacolin, a son of the late Arch and Elizabeth Barnhart.
After graduation, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Before retiring, Gene was employed by Prince William County, Va. as a police officer.
He was a lifelong Steelers and Pirates fan and an avid Civil War buff. "Gene" was dedicated to his faith, community and family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Kay Barnhart; brother, James Paul Barnhart; and sister, Shirley Schmidt.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, James Paul Barnhart and wife Julie of Charlotte, N.C., Kimberly Ann Satterfield of Front Royal, Va., and Erik John Barnhart of Lake Ridge, Va.; and four grandchildren, Ally, Matt, Maddie and Max.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, when prayers of transfer will be held, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Farther Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Military Rites will be accorded Monday at 9:40 a.m. in the funeral home by American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
Private interment at Church Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.