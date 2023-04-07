McClellandtown
Eugene Robert “Gene” Barnhart, 83, of McClellandtown, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, in PAM Health Specialty Hospital, Beaver.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, when prayers of transfer will be held, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Farther Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Military Rites will be accorded Monday at 9:40 a.m. in the funeral home by American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
Private interment at Church Hill Cemetery.
