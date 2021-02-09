Uniontown
Eugene Stanley Edwards, affectionately known as "Chuckie" and "Gene," born February 4, 1949, in Palmer, passed away peacefully Friday, January 22, 2021, after a long illness, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Violet Louise Pace Edwards; his parents, Eugene Hugh Edwards and Josephine Edwards; brother Willie Joseph Edwards.
He is survived by stepsons Ronald Kinney and Christopher M. Pace.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 11, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, in the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.