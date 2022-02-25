Uniontown
Eugene W. Cowsert, 98, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was born August 24, 1923, in New Brighton, a son of the late William Marshal and Carrie Paulson Cowsert.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha; and brothers, Joseph and Arthur. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He was married to his beloved wife, Ida Ruth Maxwell, June 20, 1947, who preceded him in death February 11, 2019. Eugene was a 1942 graduate of German Township High School of McClellandtown. He was also a graduate of Roberts Wesleyan College of Rochester, N.Y., (then ADR College) in 1944 and Greenville College of Greenville, Ill., in 1946.
He was an ordained minister of the Pittsburgh Conference of the Free Methodist Church for 74 years, 14 of those as superintendent of the Uniontown and Fairmont, W.Va., area. He was on a Pastoral Appointment Committee for 26 years as well as on various conference boards. He was a delegate to six general conference gatherings. He served on the Gerry Homes Center in Gerry, N.Y., for 17 years. He supervised 36 annual church camps. Also, he and his wife, Ida, served in a number of children and youth camp committees. He also conducted Evangelistic services in nearly all the conference churches. Many referred to him as their spiritual father.
Even in retirement, he kept active in local churches.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth of Phillips, Donald and wife Sue of Hustontown, and Marlin of Jerome; along with three grandchildren, Christie, Marlin II and Carrie; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Alyssa and Sawyer; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 25, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service Saturday, February 26, with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin, Superintendent Doug Rabe, and retired minister R.A. Neal officiating, in Uniontown Free Methodist Church, 300 Evans Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood.
