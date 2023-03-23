New Salem
Eula Faye Ferrell, 79, of New Salem, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
She was born on July 6, 1943, in Corbin, Ky., to the late AJ "Briss" Miles and Ada Huddleston Miles.
She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Ferrell; and siblings, June, George, Bill, Walt, Reba and Dale.
Eula is survived by her son, Pastor Andy Miles and wife, Debbie; sister, Wanda Grimes; three granddaughters, Brandi Miles and Cassidie Miles, both of New Salem, and Amber Rudd and husband, Shawn, of Salt Lick, Ky.; two great-granddaughters, Brianna and Kinley Rudd; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the First Christian Church of New Salem, 800 New Salem Road, Uniontown, from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Interment in Salt Lick, Ky. www.dearthfh.com
