Lemont Furnace
Eva June Chuska, 76, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in her son, Jeff's home. She was born March 30, 1944, in Ohiopyle, a daughter of the late William F. Nicholson and Jessie Burnsworth Nicholson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Joseph Chuska; and one daughter, Jill Ann Burnsworth; a brother, Carl E. Nicholson; and a sister, Cynthia R. Nicholson.
She is survived by her children, James G. Dean (Cindy) of Chalk Hill, Jeffrey Dean (Jenny) of Mill Run; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; also surviving are her siblings, Faye Elaine Ritchey of Fairfax, Va., William F. Nicholson of Markleysburg, Clyde James Nicholson (Linda) of Uniontown and Gregory P. Nicholson of Confluence.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Sunday, December 27, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in Maple Summit Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be being practiced and masks must be worn at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.