Smithfield
Eva Mae Grimm, 78 of Smithfield, passed away on September 26, 2021. She was born April 24, 1943.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Blair Ramer and Twila Burke Ramer; and her husband, Eugene Grimm.
Surviving are her children, Glenna Duncan, Rex Carney, Marjorie Gordish and Jamie Jones; grandchildren, Bret Marron, Termara Duncan, James Duncan, Katy Duncan, Shane Pitman, Robert Canyon and John Canyon; three great grandchildren; seven siblings and their families; and very close friends, Donald and Cheryl Rankin, Jr.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Funeral Service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.