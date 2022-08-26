Fairchance
Eva Stager Lechner, 95, died peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Marquis Gardens Place, in Uniontown.
Eva was born November 24, 1926, in Smithfield, the daughter of the late Frank Stager and Eva Hamoser Stager.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Pete Lechner; her sisters, Marie, Rose, Josephine and Cecelia; and brothers, Frank, Lloyd, John, Andrew, Tom and Art Stager.
Eva lived the first 35 years of her life on the family farm (Stager Farm) in Smithfield. The family moved to Fairchance in 1962, and has lived in the same house on South Oak Street for the past 60 years.
Eva was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, in Fairchance. Eva dedicated her life to her family and serving others.
Eva graduated from Georges Township High School in 1945. Prior to her marriage, Eva worked at the Company Store in Outcrop, and at the Houze Glass factory in Point Marion.
Eva is survived by her loving sister, Elizabeth Stager Karas, 99, of Elkridge, Md.; and by four children; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Surviving children are: Pete Lechner Jr. and his wife, Colleen, of Silver Spring, Md., Stanley Lechner and his wife, Carol of Smithfield, Ron Lechner of Pittsburgh, and Diane Lechner Greenwood and her husband, John of Wayne. Grandchildren are: Emily Lechner Lucco (Joseph), Dan Lechner, Matt Lechner, Shannon Lechner Pristouris (Mike), Kelly Lechner Perraut (Greg), Patrick Greenwood and Kristin Greenwood. The two great-grandchildren are Nora and Peter Lucco.
The family will receive friends at the DEAN WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and until 9:30 a.m., on Monday, August 29, 2022, when a prayer service will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fairchance, followed by a luncheon in the church basement.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church, 50 North Morgantown St, Fairchance, PA 15436, and designated for the St. Joseph Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.