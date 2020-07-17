Uniontown
Eva Virginia Showalter Shull, 96, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, in her residence, with loving family by her side. She was born August 29, 1923, in Altoona. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Grace Stonebreaker Showalter; and her husband, John Samuel Shull.
Eva was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church and the Uniontown Chapter #263 Order of Eastern Star. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Sallie J. Franks of Hopwood, Sue Carol Baron and husband John, and John C. Shull and wife Judy, all of Uniontown; seven grandchildren, Kristie (Franks) Gresh and husband Bryan, Richard Franks and wife Ashley, Julie Baron, John Baron, John Shull and wife Becky, Matthew Shull and wife Victoria, and Lauren Shull; six great-grandchildren, Luke, Alyson and Anna Gresh, Jackson and Josie Franks, and Beau Shull; and a sister, Lillie Ainscough of Hollidaysburg.
Friends will be received in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from noon to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 19, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of services, Monday, July 20, in Trinity United Presbyterian Church, corner of Fayette and Morgantown streets, Uniontown, with Pastor Jim Gear officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Peroni's Personal Care Home and Amedisys Hospice for the tender care they provided Eva.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eva may be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 79 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Public visitation will be held in accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines concerning the wearing of facemasks and social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.