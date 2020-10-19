Smock
Evelyn Alice Bowman Tucker, 97 Years entered this world on Thanksgiving Day, November 30, 1922 in Mt. Pleasant, PA and departed on October 17, 2020 to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her four children.
Evelyn was the second child and daughter born to Herman H. and Della Fisher Bowman who took up residence in Smock, in the year of 1927.
She was married to John D. Tucker for 62 years and they became the parents of 4 Children; Virginia A. Wilson of Uniontown, John David of North Chili, NY, Connie G. Owens of Arcade, NY and Jean K. Stoyko of Uniontown.
Their posterity consists of 13 Grandchildren, 21 Great- Grandchildren and 21 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
She is also survived by two Brothers, Dr. Orrin H. Bowman of Honeoye Falls, NY, and D. Clifton Bowman of Gerry NY.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, brothers, Dr. J. Herman Bowman of Orchard Park, NY and Dr. Harold E. Bowman of Leesburg, FL.; sister, Gertrude Kenney of Yorktown, VA; also her first grandson Douglas R. Wilson and first Great-Grandson Jason R. Wilson.
Evelyn was an active member of the Free Methodist Church for over 70 years, serving as Sunday School Teacher, Recording Secretary, S.S. Treasurer, Youth Director and Bible Study Leader. In 1955 she was appointed the Rural Letter Carrier position working out of the Smock and Waltersburg Post Offices, for 23 years. She served as President of the Fayette County R.L.C.A. for three year period. John and Evelyn loved to travel and upon retiring, they toured the US and parts of Canada by Auto, Motor Home and Train. Evelyn also was privileged to visit the S.I.L. Mission Compound in the Philippine Islands for 30 days accompanied by her sisters. Her last trip was a 10 day tour of the Holy Land in 1979. John and Evelyn resided in Florida during the winter months for 20 years, returning to settle in Uniontown in 1996.
Family and Friends are welcomed to attended her celebration service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA with Pastors Jim Jobes and Ryan Clift, Evelyn's Grandson officiating. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Jerusalem Prayer Team, PO BOX 30000, Phoenix, AZ 85046. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
