Evelyn Alice Bowman Tucker, 97 Years entered this world on Thanksgiving Day, November 30, 1922 in Mt. Pleasant, PA and departed on October 17, 2020 to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her four children.
Family and Friends are welcomed to attended her celebration service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA with Pastors Jim Jobes and Ryan Clift, Evelyn's Grandson officiating. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Jerusalem Prayer Team, PO BOX 30000, Phoenix, AZ 85046. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
