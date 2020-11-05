Formerly of New Salem
Evelyn Ann Rocheck DeFrank, 90, formerly of New Salem, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Lafayette Manor, Uniontown. She was born January 18, 1930, in Fairbank, a daughter of Stephen and Margaret Gavalek Rocheck.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Francis P. DeFrank; grandchildren Celeste DeFrank and Tyler Porter; sister Louise Coyle.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and the American Legion Post 753. Evelyn enjoyed cooking, quilting and above all, her family.
She is survived by her children, Frank DeFrank of Newboro, Maria Traficante and husband Daniel of Uniontown, Dominic DeFrank and wife Roxann of Uniontown, Eugene DeFrank and wife Cynthia of Pittsburgh, Angela Porter and husband Eddie of Birmingham, Ala., Stephen DeFrank and wife Colleen of Harrisburg; grandchildren Nicole (Bryan) Heinbaugh, Ashley Traficante, Dominic and Mia DeFrank, Angela, Caroline, Dante and Geno DeFrank, Luke Porter, Brynn and Paige DeFrank; great-grandchildren Baylee, Cole and Callie Heinbaugh; twin brother Edward Rocheck and wife Naomi of Cleveland, Ohio.
Evelyn's family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 North Mill Street, New Salem, where prayers of transfer will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St Francis of Assisi R. C. Church (Footedale Worship Center), with Father William Berkey as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill. VALET PARKING WILL BE AVAILABLE DURING VISITATION HOURS.
The Christian Mother's Prayer will be prayed at 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
