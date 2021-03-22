Evelyn B. Bunting

Dunbar
Evelyn B. "Honeygirl" Bunting, 89, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born October 25, 1931, in Dunbar, a daughter of Beth Robbins and Evelyn Kelley Robbins.
People often share the phrase, "bloom where you're planted," and Honeygirl certainly did. She was born in Dunbar, grew deep roots, and lived there happily all her years creating a life filled with music, family, fellowship and love.
She was a homemaker who loved organization and routine (and laundry!). She was a terrific baker and her door was always open. As a musician, she is fondly remembered as the organist of the Dunbar Presbyterian Church, where she was a member for 50 years.
She is survived by her son, J.P. Bunting (Michelle); her daughter, Salene Callahan (Terry); and her stepson, Mark Bunting (Tammy). She was blessed with three grandchildren, Adam Bunting (Lacey), Jocelyn Callahan and Shane Bunting; and a great-grandson, Ryker Bunting; as well as special nephew Redding Bunting; and sister-in-law Cindi Robbins.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 41 years, John Bunting; and her little brother, Edwin Robbins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with additional visitation at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25, in Dunbar Presbyterian Church, with a service following at 11 a.m., with Pastor David Douthitt officiating.
Following the service, friends and family are gathering at Evelyn's home for remembrances. She will be interred at Green Ridge Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.