Dunbar
Evelyn B. "Honeygirl" Bunting, 89, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with additional visitation at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25, in Dunbar Presbyterian Church, with a service following at 11 a.m., with Pastor David Douthitt officiating.
Following the service, friends and family are gathering at Evelyn's home for remembrances. She will be interred at Green Ridge Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
