Hopwood, Pa.
Evelyn B. Hardesty, 85, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022.
She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Edna Herring Cuppett; sister, Mildred Marie Cuppett; and her husband, Leslie M. Hardesty.
Surviving are her children, Leslie M. Fields and wife Kandy, Lisa Metts, Tammy Oates and Lynn Domonkos; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are private for the family under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
