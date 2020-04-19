Evelyn Bodovinac Traversone

Evelyn B. Traversone, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Rockville, Md. She was born to the late Pete and Mary Bodovinac.
Evelyn worked for the FBI as an administrative assistant before becoming a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Traversone; her brother, Eli Bodovinac; and her sisiter, Anna Margaret "Maggie" Perkins.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Louise Traversone; her nephew, James E. (Joyce) Perkins Jr.; and her nieces, Jacqueline P. Zaborowski and Joyce Palfrey. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to Evelyn's life celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23, in KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, Hillcrest Heights, Md., Friday, April 24. Interment Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
Condolences are welcome at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com.
