Evelyn C. David, 97, of Indianapolis, Ind., and formerly of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
She was born December 21, 1925, in Gloucester, Mass., a daughter of the late Merton H. and Marion Cushman Bean.
Mrs. David was a graduate of Freeport High School, Freeport, N.Y. She was a 50 year member of the Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church, High House and attended the Covenant Baptist Church, Uniontown, in her later years. In addition, Mrs. David was a member of the Col. Andrew Lynn, now Fort Necessity Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution since 1976.
On January 23, 1944, in Coconut Grove, Fla., she married William Huston David, who passed away on April 2, 2012.
Surviving are a son, William H. David (Marina) of Mountain Views, Ark.; two daughters, Diana Keener (Nelson) of New Palestine, Ind. and Evelyn David of Norton, Ohio; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a brother, John Bean of Fairfax, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a grandson, William Huston David, III; a brother, Merton Bean; and two sisters, Virginia Rotzell and Charlotte McShea.
Family and friends are welcome from Noon until 2 p.m., the hour of service, on Friday, August 4, 2023, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The Reverend Mark Edwards will officiate. Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bloom at German Church, 2250 Harvest Moon Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
