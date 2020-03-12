Uniontown
Evelyn C. Waligura, 96, of Newark, Del., formerly of Uniontown, passed on Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was born February 22, 1924, in Waltersburg, a daughter of the late John and Mary Riggen Cossick.
She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Waligura; mother of Devie Smith; sister of the late Marge Adamik, Elsie Garrow and John Cossick.
She is survived by her brothers, Ed Cossick,
