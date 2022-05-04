Uniontown
Evelyn E. Davis Thomas, 88, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her home with her children by her side. She was born March 27, 1934, in Lemont Furnace to the late John Lee Davis and the late Mable Price Davis.
Evelyn had a deep love for her family and her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews spent many special moments at her home playing cards, cooking out, and just spending time together. During her lifetime she was employed at Hills Department store and the Head Start program. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Uniontown.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Thomas, Sr.; children: Herman Thomas, Jr. and Gary Thomas; siblings: Alberta Waller, Robert Vassar, and John Davis.
Evelyn is survived by her children: Debra Thomas, Robert Thomas, Vicki Thomas, Terry Wallace, John (Terri) Thomas, Dale (Cindy) Thomas, Andrea Thomas, Myrah Thomas, and Julia Thomas; siblings: her twin sister, Elaine (Thompson) Minor, Katherine Dalton, Geraldine Jackson, James Davis, Margo Francis, Phillip (Molli) Vassar, and Myrna Crable; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special nephew, Marc C. Vassar; special niece, Christina Yancey; other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, on Friday, May 6th.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
