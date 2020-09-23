Uniontown
Evelyn E. Whiting, 90, of Uniontown, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, in the Greenery Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Canonsburg. She was born October 19, 1929, in East Millsboro, a daughter of the late Forrest J. and Elizabeth Paull Whiting.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Willard and Richard Whiting.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Lillian E. Wood of Annandale, Va.
Evelyn was a life-long resident of Uniontown after graduating from Brownsville Senior High School. She was a former employee of Fruehauf Manufacturing and also Gabe's of Uniontown. She was a long-time member of Asbury Methodist Church of Uniontown.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Viewing will be between 12 and 1 p.m. immediately before the funeral. Interment will be privately held at the LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, immediately after the funeral.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.