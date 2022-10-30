Farmington
Evelyn J. Kisner Thomas, 97, of Farmington, Pa, passed away October 28, 2022. She was born April 26, 1925 in Friendsville, Md. A daughter of the late George Kisner and Latricia M. Sines Kisner and step-mother May Fike Sines Kisner whom she was raised by.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey G. Thomas; son, Barry G. Thomas; daughter-in-law, Linda Orr Thomas; and an infant daughter.
She is survived by her sons, Donald Thomas and wife Erla and Wilbur Thomas; close family friend, Jackie Lewis; granddaughter, Lisa Thomas Raley and husband Sean; grandson, Shawn Thomas and wife Lorene; granddaughter, Michelle Thomas; granddaughter, Cora Thomas Kemp and husband William; and nine loving great-grandchildren.
Evelyn (Known as "Granny" to the family) made her home in Farmington, where she and husband "Aubrey" owned and operated "Thomas Pizza", she loved her flowers and spent many hours canning vegetables and making jelly and her favorite peanut butter Fudge!
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eveylns memory to her church "Canaan Church of the Brethren" 498 Sr. 2005 Gibbon Glade, PA 15440.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday October 30, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday October 31 in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA, the time of the service with Pastor Greg Moran officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
