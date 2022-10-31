Farmington
Evelyn J. Kisner Thomas, 97, of Farmington, Pa, passed away October 28, 2022.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eveylns memory to her church "Canaan Church of the Brethren" 498 Sr. 2005 Gibbon Glade, PA 15440.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday October 30, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday October 31 in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA, the time of the service with Pastor Greg Moran officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
