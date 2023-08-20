formerly of Brownsville
Evelyn Kara, 87, formerly of Brownsville, went home peacefully to be with her Lord Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Lafayette Manor, Uniontown. She was born September 11, 1935, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Donald and Maurine Gross.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Cherie (Dave) Pursglove of Hiller, Linda Cassell of Centennial, Colo., and Susan DeCarlo of Brownsville; grandchildren, Lindsay (Jerry) Crable and Katey (Jordon) Fisher of Waynesboro, Grant Cassell (fiancee Allyson) of Littleton, Colo.; Morgan Cassell of Belgrade, Mont., Brandon (Megan) DeCarlo of Pittsburgh, Joslyn, Jensen and Blake DeCarlo of Brownsville. Evelyn loved being called "Great-Grandma" to Landon and Harper Crable, Connor and Addison Fisher, and Mia DeCarlo. She is also survived by her sister, Donna (Richard) Wilkison of Strongsville, Ohio; and many favorite nieces and nephews; daughter- in-law, Lorie Kara; grandchildren, Ashley (Ken) Holcomb, Robert Kara III and Amber Kara; and great- grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ethan and Peyton Holcomb, all of Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn Wilson; her second husband, Robert Kara; grandson, Ross Pursglove; sisters, Geraldine Tanner and Nedra McClay; and son, Robert Kara Jr.
Evie was formerly a member of the Fort Burd Church in Brownsville, where she was a deacon and youth budget treasurer. She presently belonged to Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church in New Castle.
Evie enjoyed being part of a women's card club and bowling league in Brownsville for over 30 years.
After working at Bell Telephone, she stayed home raising her family. She also worked at Basco's Stop 'N Shop for many years. After retiring from J.C. Penney's in 2001, Evie returned to New Castle, where she lived for over 20 years. She belonged to Challenges Senior Center and was an avid reader and sports fan, and faithfully followed the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and the Pirates.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 19, with the funeral service following the visitation, with Pastor Kristen Emrick officiating, in the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Interment will be held privately at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.novakfuneralhome.net. The family would like to thank the staff of Lafayette Manor, OSPTA Hospice, Dr. Sean Conley and Brandi Kalich, CRNP for all of their compassion and care over the past year.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
