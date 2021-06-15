Dawson
Evelyn M. Conn Claycomb, 92, of Dawson (Lower Tyrone Township), passed away at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Eicher's Family Care Home, Normalville (Springfield Township). She was born September 19, 1928, in Lower Tyrone Township, a daughter of the late Russell Harry and Laura B. Carson Conn.
Evelyn was married to Donald M. Claycomb, who passed away October 5, 1998.
Evelyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and homemaker. She was a longtime and faithful member of the Vanderbilt Church of the Nazerene and enjoyed her time spent at the Brownfield Community Center, doing puzzles, and crocheting.
Evelyn will be sadly missed by her loving family, her four children, Donald Claycomb and wife Rose, Randy Claycomb and wife Susan, all of Dawson, Faye Paull of Uniontown, and Dennis Claycomb and wife Jo Ellen of Dickerson Run; her grandchildren, Chad, Jason (Gwen), and Dawn Marie Claycomb, Brett Claycomb, Ford Lowery, Aaron Paull, Jeremy Paull (Alexander) and Denni Jo Claycomb (Edward Gardner); her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hunter, Hillary, Jacob, Kayleigh, Jaxson, Jayde and Paige; her brother, Donald Conn and wife Clora of Oregon; her two sisters, Eleanor Clem, and Shirley Forsythe and husband James, all of Perryopolis; her sister-in-law, Vivian Conn of Star Junction; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant grandson, Steven Claycomb; her brother, Harry Conn; her sister, Wanetta Grimm; and her son-in-law, Larry Paull.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad Street, Dawson, 724-529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of funeral services, Thursday, June 17, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Glenn Wills officiating. Chapel committal services and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township.
The family wishes to extend appreciation to the staff of Eicher's Family Home and the nurses and staff at Amedysis for their loving care. Love Lasts Forever!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.