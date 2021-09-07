Hopwood
Evelyn M. Moser Dunlevy Suder, 89, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Horizon Personal Care Home, Fairchance. She was born March 31, 1932, in Uniontown, and raised in Fairchance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ethel Cunningham Moser; first husband Regis C. Dunlevy; second husband Jack E. Suder; and her brother, Don Moser.
Evelyn was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. She graduated from Fairchance High School, and was employed with Rockwell International Manufacturing for more than 38 years. She loved to travel all over the world, especially Ireland, and was an ardent fan of Notre Dame "Fighting Irish" College Football Team.
She will be deeply missed by her family, especially her son and daughter-in-law, who shared many wonderful memories together, which often included chocolate brownies, her favorite confection.
Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Terry Lee and Mary Louise DeChessero; three grandchildren, Lavonne DeChessero Doljac and husband Steven, Terry Lee DeChessero Jr. and wife Amanda, and Geno John DeChessero; three great-grandchildren, Steven Doljac Jr., Gabby DeChessero and Terry L. DeChessero III, all of Uniontown.; her sister, Arlene Kelley of Greene County; and her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Taylor and husband Charlie of Fairbank.
Special thanks to her past caregiver, Pam Stebok, the staff of Horizon Personal Care Home, and nursing staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate and comforting care.
Friends were received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 6. Visitation continues from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, September 7, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
