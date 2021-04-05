Uniontown
Evelyn M. Rockwell Canistra, 95, of Sun City Center, Fla., and formerly a lifelong resident of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Aston Gardens in Sun City Center, Fla.
She was born on July 5, 1925 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Morgan Rockwell.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband: Anthony "Tony" Canistra; brothers, Ewing and Gomer Rockwell, step-son, Sam Canistra.
She is survived by her step-daughter, Toni (Richard) Cicchetti of Bradenton, Fla., niece, Patricia (Rockwell) Toboz, Meadeville; nephews, Thomas Rockwell, Meadeville, Larry (Sue) Rockwell, Uniontown, Dan (Joann) Rockwell, Mount Airy, Md., great-nieces, and great-nephews, all who loved her dearly.
After moving to Florida, she was welcomed by the extended Cicchetti family, including Vicky Watson and Jo Ann Virag and their families. She enjoyed attending all family functions. Evelyn also had a special bond with her dear friends, Bill and Sonja Piper.
Evelyn, along with her husband, owned various businesses in the Uniontown Area. She worked as a bookkeeper/ accountant in her husband's tax office in Menallen Township for 16 years.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. A private graveside burial service at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, will be held for family and friends at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468 www.dearthfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.